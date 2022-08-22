Facebook
First day of school for LSU

The university mainly continues to encourage vaccines, boosters, and masks in crowded indoor spaces.
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Students, faculty and staff at LSU return to school Monday, August 22. School officials have important reminders ahead of the big day and year ahead.

There are COVID-19 steps being taken on campus during the new semester. The university mainly continues to encourage vaccines, boosters, and masks in crowded indoor spaces.

Big events are in store for the year ahead.

Free vaccines, boosters and tests will be available at the LSU student health center on campus. The university said free home tests are also being offered for students at the LSU student union information desk or at the main LSU library.

You can learn more here.

Big events are in store for the year ahead. The fall college football matchup of LSU hosting Southern will be seen by a national audience. The game is scheduled for Sept. 10 at 6:30 p.m.

