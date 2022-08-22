Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Elevator malfunctions at home in Livingston Parish sending two people to hospital

(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, La. (WAFB) - Two people were sent to the hospital after an elevator malfunctioned in Livingston Parish Sunday afternoon.

It happened at around 4:30 on Shelton Drive in Springfield.

Firefighters with the Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #2 https://www.facebook.com/d2fire were first dispatched to the scene.

Both patients were transported by helicopter to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown currently.

Officials warn people with a residential elevator to inspect its rigging.

elevator malfunctions
elevator malfunctions(LPFD)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
P-EBT Louisiana
Child Care P-EBT available
A Baton Rouge mother has a week to make an unthinkable decision - carry her baby to term even...
Mother claims she was denied an abortion despite baby’s condition

Latest News

Baton Rouge man sets fire to ex-girlfriend’s home in Hammond, officials say
next 2 days
Daily rain almost a certainty this week
Larry Selders
State Rep. Larry Selders charged with DWI; troopers say he was doing burnouts
Sergio Flores
EBRSO: Suspect arrested after climbing through car window with a knife then demanding money and beer