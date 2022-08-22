Elevator malfunctions at home in Livingston Parish sending two people to hospital
SPRINGFIELD, La. (WAFB) - Two people were sent to the hospital after an elevator malfunctioned in Livingston Parish Sunday afternoon.
It happened at around 4:30 on Shelton Drive in Springfield.
Firefighters with the Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #2 https://www.facebook.com/d2fire were first dispatched to the scene.
Both patients were transported by helicopter to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown currently.
Officials warn people with a residential elevator to inspect its rigging.
