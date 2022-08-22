Facebook
East Feliciana TE gets lots of attention after switching from basketball to football

Trey’Dez Green, a 6-foot-7 tight end for the East Feliciana Tigers, has plenty of college coaches coming out of the woodwork.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CLINTON, La. (WAFB) - When the New Orleans Saints drafted Jimmy Graham in 2010, no one could have predicted the basketball player from Miami would score 90 touchdowns in the NFL.

Now, there’s another 6-foot-7 tight end in Clinton getting lots of attention for his move from the hardwood to the gridiron.

Trey’Dez Green will just be a junior this season but the move he made as a sophomore to play football for the East Feliciana Tigers has plenty of college coaches coming out of the woodwork.

In his first varsity game against Episcopal, he caught four passes, including two for touchdowns, even though he was just a raw talent who had college basketball recruiters interested already.

The last time Green had played football, he was five years old and quit as soon as he got hit.

