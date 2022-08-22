Detectives seize 20K, marijuana, guns during drug bust

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police say they recently took thousands of dollars, drugs, and guns off the streets during a drug bust.

Detectives made the bust while doing a compliance check on Coursey Boulevard near Lake Lawrence Drive.

According to police, officers were able to seize $24,295 and 495 grams of marijuana. They also seized a 9mm Glock pistol with an extended magazine and an AK style 7.26 pistol.

