Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Detectives seize 20K, marijuana, guns during drug bust

Detectives seize 20K, marijuana, guns during drug bust
Detectives seize 20K, marijuana, guns during drug bust(wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police say they recently took thousands of dollars, drugs, and guns off the streets during a drug bust.

Detectives made the bust while doing a compliance check on Coursey Boulevard near Lake Lawrence Drive.

According to police, officers were able to seize $24,295 and 495 grams of marijuana. They also seized a 9mm Glock pistol with an extended magazine and an AK style 7.26 pistol.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
P-EBT Louisiana
Child Care P-EBT available
A Baton Rouge mother has a week to make an unthinkable decision - carry her baby to term even...
Mother claims she was denied an abortion despite baby’s condition

Latest News

Gas leak closes part of Centurion Avenue in Baton Rouge
Gas leak closes part of Centurion Avenue in Baton Rouge
Police say the crash happened on North Sherwood Forest Boulevard near Justice Avenue.
No serious injuries in crash involving school bus, police say
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office
Deputies arrest 2 teens for Donaldsonville drive-by shooting on attempted murder charges
Smalls Sliders opens doors to Prairieville location this week