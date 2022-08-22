Deputies arrest 2 teens for Donaldsonville drive-by shooting on attempted murder charges

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two 17-year-old male suspects for their alleged involvement in a Donaldsonville drive-by shooting.

According to APSO, the drive-by shooting occurred on Friday, Aug. 19 around 9:40 p.m., at the intersection of Highway 3089 and Highway 70 in Donaldsonville.

Sheriff Bobby Webre says a man told responding deputies that he and his passenger were stopped at the intersection when a vehicle pulled up alongside him and opened fire. Neither victim reported any injuries.

Deputies identified two 17-year-old male suspects, who were both later arrested and placed in the St. Bernard Juvenile Detention Center, according to APSO.

Officials charged both teens with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting, illegal use of weapons, aggravated assault, and aggravated criminal damage to property.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.