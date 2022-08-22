YOUR MONEY: Cost of travel goes down, experts say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Now that school has gotten underway, experts say the cost of traveling has gone down slightly.

CNBC reports the cost of airfare, rental cars, and hotel rooms all went down last month. Rental car prices were down 9.5%. Meanwhile, airfares dropped almost 8% and lodging prices were down about 3%.

Travel experts stress flexibility as the best strategy for finding deals on airfares.

Set a google flight alert to find the best price for your flights. Google flights gives you a way to comparison shop for your dates. It also will show you prices for the trip if you took it earlier or later.

In some cases, you may find that simply extending a trip by a day could save you on airfare. Travel app Hopper says departing midweek rather than on peak days can save about $35 a ticket.

Here’s another money-saving tip. Consider deferring payment for rental cars and hotels. So-called refundable travel purchases allow you to monitor prices leading up to your trip. If a price drops, you can book it at a lower rate and cancel your original booking.

