Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

YOUR MONEY: Cost of travel goes down, experts say

Now that school has gotten underway, experts say the cost of traveling has gone down slightly.
By Liz Koh
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Now that school has gotten underway, experts say the cost of traveling has gone down slightly.

CNBC reports the cost of airfare, rental cars, and hotel rooms all went down last month. Rental car prices were down 9.5%. Meanwhile, airfares dropped almost 8% and lodging prices were down about 3%.

Travel experts stress flexibility as the best strategy for finding deals on airfares.

Set a google flight alert to find the best price for your flights. Google flights gives you a way to comparison shop for your dates. It also will show you prices for the trip if you took it earlier or later.

In some cases, you may find that simply extending a trip by a day could save you on airfare. Travel app Hopper says departing midweek rather than on peak days can save about $35 a ticket.

Here’s another money-saving tip. Consider deferring payment for rental cars and hotels. So-called refundable travel purchases allow you to monitor prices leading up to your trip. If a price drops, you can book it at a lower rate and cancel your original booking.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
P-EBT Louisiana
Child Care P-EBT available
A Baton Rouge mother has a week to make an unthinkable decision - carry her baby to term even...
Mother claims she was denied an abortion despite baby’s condition

Latest News

Now that school has gotten underway, experts say the cost of traveling has gone down slightly.
YOUR MONEY: Cost of travel goes down, experts say
Prices for just about everything increased through the pandemic. Soon, there could be a major...
YOUR MONEY: Social Security Payment Adjustment
Rising prices are hurting just about everyone, especially those who depend on social security...
YOUR MONEY: Senior citizens making ends meet
School supply shopping
YOUR MONEY: Discounts for teachers