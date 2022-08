BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The City of Baker will host a virtual Zoom meeting on Monday, Aug. 22 to discuss speed bumps.

City leaders say the meeting will begin at 6 p.m.

You can also join by telephone.

To join dial:

US: +1 309 205 3325

Webinar ID: 852 8696 0579

Passcode: 764694

