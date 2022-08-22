Blood supply falls nearly 50%, Vitalant says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The blood services provider Vitalant is putting out an urgent call for people to donate blood after patient needs drained supply by nearly 50%.

Vitalant says it services Louisiana hospitals along with 900 hospitals nationwide.

There’s especially a need for type O blood which recently fell to just a one-day supply. The blood is the most frequently transfused type.

“Hospitals need people to donate during these critical weeks,” said Vitalant Chief Medical and Scientific Officer Dr. Ralph Vassallo. “Patient blood needs don’t conform to a predictable schedule. Several patients may experience emergencies, while a planned surgery could suddenly require dozens of units of blood for one patient. Hospitals must have blood available to take care of everyone.”

People who donate blood to Vitalant through Wednesday, August 31 will get a $6 prepaid gift card. Those donors will also be entered to win one of five $3,000 prepaid gift cards.

To learn more about eligibility requirements or to make an appointment, click here. You can also call Vitalant by dialing the number 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).

