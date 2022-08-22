Facebook
APSO tries to ID people who allegedly took packages from Prairieville home

Deputies are trying to identify two people who were recorded taking packages from a home in...
Deputies are trying to identify two people who were recorded taking packages from a home in Prairieville, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.(Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office)
By WAFB staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies are trying to identify two people who were recorded taking packages from a home in Prairieville, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information should contact APSO anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to their anonymous tip line or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Capital Region Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.

