15th Annual Food & Wine Fête happening Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 15th Annual Food & Wine Fête by the Baton Rouge Epicurean Society is Friday, August 26.

The event is going to take place at L’Auberge Casino in Baton Rouge from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m.

There will be 25 to 30 local restaurants featured, plus the opportunity to taste 175-200 wines.

Some of the restaurants, chefs and caterers participating include:

MANSUR’S, RUFFINO’S, ROUJ CREOLE, BIN77, PROVERBIAL WINE BISTRO, CALANDRO’S, JUBAN’S, SOLOU, HOUMA’S HOUSE, CITY PORK BRASSERIE, SOUTHERN FUSION CATERING, ROUX 61, ELIZA, RED LOTUS, SPOKE AND HUB, BERGERON’S CITY MARKET, BEAUSOLEIL COASTAL CUISINE, KALURAH STREET GRILL, 18 STEAK, CHOW YUM PHAT, TJ RIBS, LSU DINING AND MORE!

Since 2007, over $850,000 has been raised for local charities through the Baton Rouge Epicurean Society’s efforts.

For more information on the Baton Rouge Epicurean Society you can visit their website BRESBR.ORG and for ticket information click here:

