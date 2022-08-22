120 MPH chase down I-10 ends near College Drive; driver charged with DWI

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police say a man driving drunk topped speeds of 120-miles-per-hour as he fled from them on Interstate 10 this weekend.

Deyvin Ely Martinez, 26, of Baton Rouge, was eventually arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail on Saturday, August 20. His charges included DWI, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, no driver’s license, reckless operation, and aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce.

The arresting trooper said he was alerted by a trooper in nearby Ascension parish that Martinez had just allegedly passed him on Interstate 10 going an estimated 130-miles-per-hour.

The arresting trooper drove to I-10 near Bluebonnet in Baton Rouge and waited a short time before seeing the vehicle approaching.

The trooper reported he activated his emergency lights and siren, got behind Martinez’s car, and tried to pull him over. “I paced the vehicle at 120 miles-per-hour until I lost sight of it as it exited College Drive,” the trooper wrote in the arrest report.

After searching the area, the trooper said he spotted Martinez exiting his vehicle, an Infiniti, at a nearby apartment complex where he was arrested.

The trooper transported Martinez to LSP Troop A where his blood alcohol concentration was marked at 0.130, above the .08 legal limit, the arrest report says.

Court records show the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office ticketed Martinez last March for not wearing a seat belt and not having a driver’s license in his possession.

Editor’s note: A mug shot of Martinez could not be released to the media due to his charges not meeting the criteria laid out in a new state law regarding the release of mug shots.

