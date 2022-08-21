Southern holds open scrimmage for fans

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars staged a scrimmage at A.W. Mumford Stadium at 9 a.m. the was open to the public.

Southern head coach Eric Dooley started the energy before the scrimmage, and once play began, former Zachary wide receiver Chandler Whitfield continued it.

Four plays into the session, the former Bronco busted up the seam for a 60-yard touchdown. On the first play of the next drive, Whitfield made a tough first down catch over defensive back Joshua Short.

As far as the quarterbacks go, BeSean McCray took all of the first team reps but No. 11 was pretty average. He had several balls batted at the line of scrimmage.

Dooley said competition remains heavy and he has still not officially named a starter.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.