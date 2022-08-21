Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Southern holds open scrimmage for fans

Southern Jaguars
Southern Jaguars(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Kevin Batiste
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars staged a scrimmage at A.W. Mumford Stadium at 9 a.m. the was open to the public.

Southern head coach Eric Dooley started the energy before the scrimmage, and once play began, former Zachary wide receiver Chandler Whitfield continued it.

Four plays into the session, the former Bronco busted up the seam for a 60-yard touchdown. On the first play of the next drive, Whitfield made a tough first down catch over defensive back Joshua Short.

As far as the quarterbacks go, BeSean McCray took all of the first team reps but No. 11 was pretty average. He had several balls batted at the line of scrimmage.

Dooley said competition remains heavy and he has still not officially named a starter.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
P-EBT Louisiana
Child Care P-EBT available
Anderson King
Father’s charge upgraded after death of 2-year-old

Latest News

Southern Jaguars Preview
‘Clawing Back the Culture’: Preview of 2022 Southern Jags
'Clawing Back the Culture'
'Clawing Back the Culture'
LSU defensive back Colby Richardson (22)
LSU now finds itself deep at CB position
LSU now finds itself deep at CB position