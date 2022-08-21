Police investigate deadly crash on Airline Highway
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened in the 10,000 block of Airline Highway.
Police say the crash occurred around 9 p.m. when the 22-year-old driver of a Ford Mustang lost control and struck a metal guardrail along with a concrete pylon. According to police, that driver was traveling at a high rate of speed.
The driver was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries. A passenger in the vehicle, Kaitlyn Jones, 27, died at the scene, according to police.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.