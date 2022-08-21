Facebook
Man killed in St. Francisville shooting, authorities say

Shooting under investigation
Shooting under investigation(wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (WAFB) - An 18-year-old man was shot and killed around 9 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, according to the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Brian L. Spillman says the shooting happened on Burnett Road near Commerce Street and left James “Jackie” Johnson dead.

At the time of the incident, witnesses say they heard a gunshot and saw several people running from the commons area of an apartment complex. The victim went to the hospital in a private vehicle and later died.

According to the sheriff, evidence was recovered from the scene. Meanwhile, investigators are also looking into several leads. Anyone with details that may be able to help law enforcement can call the number 225-784-3136.

