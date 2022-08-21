LSU holds scrimmage; starting QB could be named soon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Brian Kelly has one extra day to plan before his Tigers tee it up with Florida State in the Caesars Superdome.

It was a steamy morning in Death Valley on Saturday, Aug. 20, for a scrimmage for the LSU Tigers.

The starting quarterback race between Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier is truly hitting its stretch run and it sounds like a decision will be made sooner, rather than later.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if they both get the chance to play this year but we’re going to have to name a starter and that’s going to happen here pretty quickly,” said Kelly.

Many LSU fans hoped running back John Emery was finally ready for a breakout campaign in his senior season. Emery missed all of last year because of academics, and unfortunately for the former Destrehan star, his playing status appears to be in limbo again.

Switching gears, true freshman tight end Mason Taylor, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, has earned his share of buzz.

