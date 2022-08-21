Facebook
Heavy rain potential remains

By Jared Silverman
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Yesterday was certainly a wet one for much of the viewing area with a general one to two inches falling in most spots. A few isolated areas had a bit more.

Sunday will be another mostly cloudy to partly sunny day with a 70% chance of showers and storms. Some may produce brief heavy downpours. Another two to four inches will be possible over the next several days with the flood threat limited.

Highs will only be in the upper 80s Sunday and Monday, and Tuesday and Wednesday could be even cooler in the mid 80s. Rain chances stay elevated through midweek, then gradually decrease late week.

The good news will again be the high temperatures, which will remain in the 80s all week.

The tropics have only one feature, now that PTC #4 made landfall last night in Mexico, and a tropical wave coming off the African coast. This wave currently has a low chance of development, but we’ll keep an eye on it as we get closer to peak hurricane season. Stay tuned.

