Gas for Guns secures dozens of firearms in EBR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The people of East Baton Rouge were eager to give back their guns for gas. An initiative between the Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, TRUCE, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, Baton Rouge Police Department, and East Baton Rouge District Attorney’s Office to get guns out of homes. Each participant received a gift card worth up to $300.

Members of law enforcement took the time to clear and secure every weapon they ran across.

Truce, an organization advocating to reduce crime in communities, tells us there’s a growing concern of kids getting access to guns. This event was a way to get more guns out of homes.

“Those weapons maybe involved in a burglary or can be involved in a burglary. They can get into the hands of some of our younger kids. We’ve seen a lot of gun accidents as it relates to youth. So it’s just an opportunity for residents that are looking to dispose of their weapons,” said Aishala burgess, the executive director of TRUCE.

