EBRSO: Suspect arrested after climbing through car window with a knife then demanding money and beer

Sergio Flores
Sergio Flores(BRPD)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect after he allegedly climbed through someone’s front passenger car window and threatened them with a knife at a gas station.

Sergio Flores, 44, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on armed robbery and aggravated kidnapping charges.

According to arrest records, once Flores got into the car he demanded money and beer from the victim while pointing a knife at his back.

It happened at around 6 a.m. Sunday across the street at the RaceTrac on Siegen Lane.

Flores then reportedly told the victim, ‘let’s go to the Marathon Gas Station across the street,’ while holding a knife to his throat.

Once the victim got to the gas station, he reportedly told the clerk that he was being robbed

That’s when deputies responded to the scene and found Flores inside the victim’s vehicle.

Where he was later transported to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and booked accordingly.

