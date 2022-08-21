DEA marks National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Drug Enforcement Administration is hoping to continue educating communities about the dangers of fentanyl.

On Sunday, August 21, the agency is recognizing National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day by partnering with many groups already dedicated to the cause. The DEA says it already supports the efforts of the Alexander Neville Foundation, Blue Plaid Society, and others.

Experts say fentanyl is approximately 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. An estimated 107,622 people in the United States died of drug overdoses in 2021, according to the CDC. To put that in perspective, that’s about 5,000 more people than could fit in Tiger Stadium on LSU’s campus. Synthetic opioids like fentanyl were blamed for 67 percent of those deaths.

Back in July, the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office issued its own warning about the risk of fentanyl-laced pills after two overdose deaths. Officials say a 15-year-old from the Bush area died after taking multiple pills and a 22-year-old from Slidell died after taking just one pill.

“Fentanyl is the primary driver in this alarming increase in overdose deaths America is facing today,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley. “DEA will continue to work with our law enforcement and community partners to spread awareness about the dangers of fentanyl. Collectively, we will continue to combine our resources to aggressively pursue the drug cartels who are ruthlessly flooding our country with this deadly drug.”

To learn more about the risks of fentanyl dangers, click here.

