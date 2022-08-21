African American Mass returns to St. Joseph Cathedral

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Office of Black Catholics held its 25th annual African American Mass this morning. The service took place at St. Jospeh Cathedral in downtown Baton Rouge.

The first African American Mass was held at Southern University in August of 1994. The church service was postponed for two years because of the pandemic.

“We decided to bring the Mass back, not only to the African American community but to the diocese as a whole, to celebrate Mass with our culture and tradition,” said Deacon Alfred Adams, longtime director of the Office of Black Catholics.

Father Joshua Johnson delivered the homily for the Mass. He says this church service is a much-needed blessing for the African American community.

“I think for too long in our church’s history, black Catholics have been neglected. So, for black Catholics to be celebrated, acknowledge and affirmed that this is our church, and we belong here to we have a seat at the table... it’s just a gift for us to recognize and celebrate that.”

