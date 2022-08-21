Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

3 Indiana State University students killed in car crash

According to a release from the university’s athletics department, five people were in the...
According to a release from the university’s athletics department, five people were in the vehicle when it crashed, including several football players.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State University says three students have died in a single-vehicle accident.

According to a release from the university’s athletics department, five people were in the vehicle when it crashed, including several football players.

Police were working to identify the three who died.

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said the crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in Riley, Indiana.

The vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree. It was on fire when deputies arrived.

Two passengers were able to be freed from the vehicle and were being treated for serious injuries, Plasse said.

The driver and two other passengers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Riley is about 10 miles from the university’s Terre Haute campus.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
P-EBT Louisiana
Child Care P-EBT available
A Baton Rouge mother has a week to make an unthinkable decision - carry her baby to term even...
Mother claims she was denied an abortion despite baby’s condition

Latest News

Flash mob looters ransack a convenience store after a street takeover on L.A.'s south side.
WATCH: Flash mob looters ransack convenience store, block off street
Shooting under investigation
Man killed in St. Francisville shooting, authorities say
"Flash mob" looters ransack a convenience store after a street takeover on L.A.'s south side.
WATCH: Flash mob looters ransack convenience store
United States Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., addresses business leaders during a congressional...
Court puts on hold Graham’s testimony in Ga. election probe