Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

1 person hurt in Scenic Highway shooting

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a late night shooting that sent one person to the hospital.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a late night shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

According to police, the shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, near the intersection of Scenic Highway and 75th Avenue in Baton Rouge.

The victim has injuries that are not considered life-threatening at this time, Baton Rouge Police say.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
P-EBT Louisiana
Child Care P-EBT available
A Baton Rouge mother has a week to make an unthinkable decision - carry her baby to term even...
Mother claims she was denied an abortion despite baby’s condition

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, August 21
Heavy rain potential remains
1 person hurt in Scenic Highway shooting
1 person hurt in Scenic Highway shooting
LSU police investigate attempted armed robbery and shooting
LSU police investigate attempted armed robbery and shooting
The people of East Baton Rouge were eager to give back their guns for gas.
Gas for Guns secures dozens of firearms in EBR