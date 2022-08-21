1 person hurt in Scenic Highway shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a late night shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

According to police, the shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, near the intersection of Scenic Highway and 75th Avenue in Baton Rouge.

The victim has injuries that are not considered life-threatening at this time, Baton Rouge Police say.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

