1 person hurt in Scenic Highway shooting
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a late night shooting that sent one person to the hospital.
According to police, the shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, near the intersection of Scenic Highway and 75th Avenue in Baton Rouge.
The victim has injuries that are not considered life-threatening at this time, Baton Rouge Police say.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
