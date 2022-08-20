Facebook
Woman sought after rack of clothes at store intentionally set on fire, investigators say

The St. George Fire Protection District said this woman stole clothes from a store after her sons intentionally set a clothing rack on fire.(St. George Fire Protection District)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. George Fire Protection District reported a woman is sought in an arson investigation after a rack of clothes at a store was intentionally set on fire on Saturday, Aug. 13.

Investigators said it happened at Carter’s retail store on Siegen Lane around 5 p.m.

They added the burning clothing rack was on the sidewalk just outside the store and a customer helped move it away from the building to prevent the flames from spreading to the store.

According to SGFPD, workers at the store reported a woman and her two sons, who appeared to be twins under the age of 10, were responsible for setting the fire. Investigators said the woman stuffed several articles of clothing into her purse after the two boys lit the fire.

This is the car a woman suspected of arson is believed to have left a store parking lot in on Aug. 13, 2022.(St. George Fire Protection District)

Fire officials said surveillance video showed the woman and the boys walking into the store and setting the fire. They added the woman left the parking lot in a white sedan.

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to call the Fire Prevention Bureau at 225-251-4892.

