Scotland Ave. business may close its doors

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A member of the East Baton Rouge Metro Council is calling out a business after reports of criminal activity.

Along Scotland Avenue near Blues Highway sits Vince’s Liquor Store, which keeps busy with customers coming and going, but some say they’re not always the best kind.

“Multiple reports, not only to me but BRPD of fighting, of loud music, of prostitution or drug transactions,” said Metro Councilwoman Chauna Banks.

Banks, along with the Baton Rouge Police Department and the Office of Alcoholic Beverage Control, is calling a community meeting to debate whether or not Vince’s Liquor Store needs to close its doors.

“I don’t know if the proprietor understands that they are still responsible for ... that the proprietor understands that they are still responsible for those kinds of behaviors. They still must set some kind of direction of what is allowed and what is not allowed,” added Banks.

Banks explained that lots of times people are going into the store, buying alcohol, and then causing trouble outside on the street afterward. An attempt was made to get Vince’s Liquor Store’s side of the story but no one got back to us.

In the past six months, near Vince’s, there have been two shootings, one of which took the life of a 17-year-old.

“It’s definitely the streetwalkers, and it’s happening all through the day and night,” said one business owner, who also opens his doors to customers on Scotland Ave. “The policemen pass by every now and then but I just think they need to be out in the field.”

Some business owners believe shutting down the liquor store would not solve the problem.

“I don’t think they should close it down. I don’t think it has anything to do with the store. I think we need more policemen out working,” added a business owner.

The community meeting will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the Greater Mount Carmel Baptist Church starting at 5:30 p.m.

