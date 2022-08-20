LSU police investigate attempted armed robbery and shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Police Department is investigating an attempted armed robbery and shooting that took place on South Campus Drive between Highland Road and East Campus Drive.

According to police, the attempted armed robbery happened overnight. During the altercation, police say the victim was shot.

That person was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

LSU officials say they believe the incident was isolated and that the victim and suspect know each other. The LSU Police Department is urging anyone with details that can help in the investigation to call 225-578-3231.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

