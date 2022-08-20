Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LSU gameday staff hiring event planned

LSU Tiger Stadium
LSU Tiger Stadium(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A hiring event for LSU gameday staff and more is planned for Saturday, August 20.

Organizers say the job fair will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at First Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church on S. 17th Street in Baton Rouge.

Anyone looking to get hired must be at least 18 years old and must be able to stand for an extended period of time. Also, applicants will need to bring a valid I.D. and a social security card.

Available positions include ushers, ticket takers, and more. Organizers are also looking to hire for a variety of other positions to staff events like festivals and conventions.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
P-EBT Louisiana
Child Care P-EBT available
Anderson King
Father’s charge upgraded after death of 2-year-old

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, August 20
Dodging showers and tropical storms
Louisiana State Penitentiary
Attorney files federal lawsuit to prevent juvenile offenders from moving to Angola
There’s a potential roadblock in transporting some of Louisiana’s most violent juvenile...
Attorney files federal lawsuit to prevent juvenile offenders from moving to Angola
Vince's Liquor Store on Scotland Avenue in Baton Rouge
Scotland Ave. business may close its doors