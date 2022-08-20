LSU gameday staff hiring event planned

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A hiring event for LSU gameday staff and more is planned for Saturday, August 20.

Organizers say the job fair will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at First Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church on S. 17th Street in Baton Rouge.

Anyone looking to get hired must be at least 18 years old and must be able to stand for an extended period of time. Also, applicants will need to bring a valid I.D. and a social security card.

Available positions include ushers, ticket takers, and more. Organizers are also looking to hire for a variety of other positions to staff events like festivals and conventions.

