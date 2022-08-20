Law enforcement stepping up patrols ahead of Labor Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is stepping up patrols for drunk drivers as part of the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

Between August 19 and Monday, September 5, drivers can expect to see more police officers looking for impaired drivers on area roadways.

Officials remind drivers that impairment begins at a .02% blood alcohol level. In addition, mixing alcohol with some medications can cause an even greater level of impairment on the road.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking parents to speak with children and young adults about the dangers of getting behind the wheel while impaired.

The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission reported that more than 40 percent of crashes in the state were alcohol-related in 2020 alone. Also, drunk driving kills at least one person in the United States every 51 minutes.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.