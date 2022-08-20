Facebook
Head Start program to stagger opening of centers amid teacher shortage

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Mayor-President’s office says the Head Start program will need to stagger the opening of centers due to a staffing shortage.

As of this time, the Freeman Matthews, New Horizon, Labelle Aire, Charlie Thomas, and Progress II centers are all set to open on September 6. Parents will be notified as more centers prepare to open.

According to officials, the East Baton Rouge Parish Head Start program currently has 42 open teaching positions and 24 unfilled teacher assistant positions.

Leaders say recruiting efforts are underway including several incentives for individuals looking to join the Head Start program.

The program is offering to pay for additional online coursework for people with an associate’s or bachelor’s degree in childhood education or childhood development. In addition, the program wants to help potential teaching assistant applicants secure scholarships through the Louisiana Department of Education.

Officials say they are also being encouraged to use American Rescue Plans funds to help recruit and hire teachers. Last year, the program gave out $1,500 bonuses to several staff members. The hope is to offer additional bonuses this year.

