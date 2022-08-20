Dodging showers and tropical storms
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of this morning, the system in the tropics is PTC #4. But it could become Tropical Storm Danielle sometime today, before making landfall this evening. It will make landfall either in extreme northern Mexico, or southern Texas.
There is also another tropical wave coming off the African coast that has a low chance of tropical development over the next five days.
Locally, our forecast remains the same with the same unstable, unsettled weather pattern.
Today we’ll have a 60% to 70% chance of showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s, and the same forecast for Sunday.
We are not expecting severe weather, and rain totals should generally be manageable.
We could see two to four inches of rain over the next seven days according to the WPC outlook.
The good news is that highs will remain mainly in the 80s for the foreseeable future.
