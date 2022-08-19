Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Yellowstone says foot in hot spring linked to July 31 death

In this photo provided by the National Park Service is the Abyss Pool hot spring in the...
In this photo provided by the National Park Service is the Abyss Pool hot spring in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park, Wy., in June 2015. Park officials are investigating after part of a foot, in a shoe, was found floating in the hot spring on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.(Diane Renkin/National Park Service via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Officials in Yellowstone National Park say part of a foot found in a hot spring in the southern part of the park earlier this week is believed to be linked to a July 31 death.

Park officials don’t believe foul play was involved.

The park reported that an employee found part of a human foot in a shoe floating in Abyss Pool on Tuesday.

News of that discovery led a man from Maryland to come forward and report that he and his family had spotted a shoe, floating sole up, in the hot spring on Aug. 11.

Abyss Pool is a 53-foot-deep hot spring west of the West Thumb of Yellowstone Lake.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
Peyton Lambertson
Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn
P-EBT Louisiana
Child Care P-EBT available

Latest News

Residents of East Baton Rouge Parish will get the chance to have their criminal records...
Southern Law Center expungement event
Schools in Livingston Parish need your help collecting donations and school supplies for the...
ASSESS THE NEED: 22nd Annual school supply drive for students in Livingston Parish
Guns and narcotic evidence seized after a 16-year-old was arrested by the Baton Rouge Police...
Police seize cocaine, guns from 16-year-old
Ukraine is able to hit Russian targets more effectively thanks to billions of dollars in...
US announces new military aid, drones for Ukraine
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, August 19
Wet and unsettled weather pattern continues