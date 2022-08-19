Wet and unsettled weather pattern continues
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Good Friday morning and TGIF, from the First Alert Weather Center, I’m meteorologist Jared Silverman. Today, the wet and unsettled weather pattern continues with a 70% chance of showers and storms, both AM and PM, highs only in the upper 80s.
We don’t have a severe weather threat, which is good news, and most of the viewing area will see manageable amounts of rain today with a very limited flood threat.
Tonight, will be partly to mostly cloudy, with a slight chance of showers and storms overnight, lows in the mid 70s. The 70% chance is going to continue through the weekend, with rain possibly heavy at times, highs in the upper 80s. Although the weekend does not appear to be a washout, definitely keep the rain gear handy.
This same moist and unstable weather pattern looks to continue through the first half of next week, highs in the mid to upper 80s, then a gradual decrease in rain chances towards the end of the ten-day forecast.
In the tropics, we’re still monitoring a tropical wave that has a medium chance of development in the Southern Gulf. It is expected to make landfall in northern Mexico or Southern Texas over the weekend. Stay tuned.
