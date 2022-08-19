Facebook
Walker Police to conduct ‘Drive Sober or Pulled Over’ sobriety checkpoint

sobriety checkpoints(MGN Online / Christian Sullivan / U.S. Air Force)
By Rian Chatman
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. -The Walker Police Department will conduct a sobriety checkpoint within the city limits of Walker, on Saturday, August 27, from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

According to WPD, they are enhancing their efforts to detect impaired motorist to prevent any DWI related fatalities, especially for Labor Day.

This year’s Labor Day program runs from August 19 to September 5. Police say this includes sobriety checkpoints and extra patrols to identify and apprehend impaired motorists

“We are pleased to be a grant funded participant in the “Drive Sober or Pulled Over” traffic safety campaign,” Walker Police Chief David Addison said.

The DWI checkpoint is being held in conjunction with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

As the Labor Day period approaches, the Walker Police Department urges everyone to drive safely and responsibly.

