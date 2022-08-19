Two parishes team up to clean up Amite and Comite Rivers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two parishes are helping their neighbors when it comes to drainage by cleaning up some of the rivers.

Livingston and East Baton Rouge parishes are sharing the cost of cleaning up the Amite and Comite rivers.

“We try to work together to make sure we’re first not throwing water on anyone else when we do our projects and secondly to make sure any kind of projects, we are doing we can work together on if possible because it does help each side,” Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks said.

A new cooperative endeavor agreement means the parishes will each pay five percent of the cost to clean up the rivers. FEMA will pay the other 90 percent.

“It’s exciting, I think it’s just great news for the people in our parish, certainly their parish as well, anytime you can get in and do any kind of debris cleanup, it’s just good news because it obviously helps with flooding problems,” Ricks said.

EBR Transportation and Drainage Director Fred Raiford said they are working with Livingston because the flooding impacts folks in both parishes when the rivers are not clean.

“The Comite dropping into it also with the Jones Creek, which runs into the Amite River and that channel is one of the biggest and most developed channels in the parish. So anytime we can improve and move restrictions within drainage channels, it certainly helps facilitate moving water,” Raiford said.

Raiford said they have the support of Mayor Sharon Weston Broome but are just waiting for approval at the next Metro Council meeting.

“We have a great relationship with Livingston Parish, and I’m excited because we’re both working to solve a problem that affects both,” Raiford said.

Officials expect cleaning to start in September.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.