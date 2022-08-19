Support local businesses at the Westside Shopping Extravaganza

ADDIS, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business Council is hosting the Westside Shopping Extravaganza Sunday, Aug. 21.

It’s happening at the Addis Community Center from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Organizers said you can expect shopping, food and fun with more than 30 local shops, artists and boutiques.

The event started in 2019 by a group of West Baton Rouge small business owners who came together to educate community members about the power of shopping small. The one-day event is a way for small businesses to showcase all they have under one roof.

A limited number of VIP tickets are available for $20 through Friday, August 20, 2022, or while supplies last. The VIP shopping experience includes exclusive early access from Noon-1 p.m., a complimentary glass of champagne and the ultimate swag bag with goodies provided by participating businesses.

There will also be performances and demonstrations by Alyssa’s Performing Arts, Brittany’s School of Dance, Corelogix Fitness and Machita Dance Company. Chris Ocmand is set to perform during the VIP hour.

All proceeds from the event will go toward two scholarship winners: Brandon Jefferson, Brusly High School and Angel Veal, Port Allen High School. A presentation to these students will be happen at 3:45 p.m. Sunday.

VIP Tickets can be found on EventBrite. General admission tickets will be available at the door for $10.

Visit the Westside Shopping Extravaganza Facebook Event Page to RSVP and see a complete list of vendors. To learn more about the West Baton Rouge Small Business Council and Chamber of Commerce, visit the West Baton Rouge Small Business Council Facebook Page.

