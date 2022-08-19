Police seize cocaine, guns from 16-year-old

BATON ROUGE, La. - A teenager was arrested after police reportedly found 17 rocks of crack cocaine and a gun in his possession.

The Baton Rouge Police Department and Street Crimes Unit conducted an investigation that resulted from a anonymous tip on Thursday, August 12.

A concerned citizen reported illegal drug sales at the Jubilee Express located on College Dr.

Detectives also stated that they found additional guns and narcotic evidence at the juvenile’s residence.

According to BRPD, the suspect has been booked into the EBR Juvenile Detention Center.

If you would like to make a anonymous tip you can contact BRPD at: (225) 389-2000 or brpd.com.

