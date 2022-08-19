LSU Police attempt to ID alleged burglary suspect
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:53 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the LSU Police Department are working to identify a man accused of burglary.
Police say the individual is wanted in connection to a recent burglary that happened on campus.
If you can assist in the case, authorities ask that you contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).
You will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.
