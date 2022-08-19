Facebook
LSU Police attempt to ID alleged burglary suspect

Police say the individual is wanted in connection to a recent burglary that happened on campus.
Police say the individual is wanted in connection to a recent burglary that happened on campus.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Aug. 19, 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the LSU Police Department are working to identify a man accused of burglary.

Police say the individual is wanted in connection to a recent burglary that happened on campus.

If you can assist in the case, authorities ask that you contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

You will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

