Looking for a food truck? Head over to Perkins Rowe Friday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The beloved Food Truck Round Up is making its way back to Perkins Rowe on Friday, Aug. 19.

If you’re unfamiliar with the event, it’s when food trucks park in Perkins Rowe starting at Barnes & Noble all the way down to to Kendra Scott, which is a jewelry store, selling everything from chicken wings, to tacos and of course, snowballs.

Some of the participating food trucks include Capitol Seafood, Caribbean Express, Creole Creations, Queen Eats, and Sno Juice.

Food Truck Round Up at the Rowe is happening from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

You can also expect live music by Melissa Sings.

The event is free and open to the public.

