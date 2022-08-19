Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Lawsuit filed to halt plans to move juvenile inmates to Angola

Louisiana State Penitentiary
Louisiana State Penitentiary(WAFB)
By Chris Rosato
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge attorney is trying to prevent some of the juveniles in detention centers from being transferred to Angola.

Attorney Ron Hailey filed a five-page lawsuit on Friday, Aug. 19, to stop that from happening. He said under no circumstances should juvenile inmates be placed with some of the state’s most notorious criminals.

“You darn sure should never be placed at Angola; that should never be a part of the plan,” said Haley. “I believe that they are trying to brush under the rug the failings of OJJ to foresee these problems from happening.”

RELATED STORIES:

Officials will move some of the violent juvenile offenders from Bridge City Center for Youth to the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola.

Find out how Haley believes all of this will play out tonight after the Saints game.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
Peyton Lambertson
Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn
P-EBT Louisiana
Child Care P-EBT available

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, August 19
Wet and unsettled weather pattern continues; TD No. 4 forms
Residents of East Baton Rouge Parish will get the chance to have their criminal records...
Southern Law Center expungement event
Army vet becomes first African-American pilot with LSP
Schools in Livingston Parish need your help collecting donations and school supplies for the...
ASSESS THE NEED: 22nd Annual school supply drive for students in Livingston Parish