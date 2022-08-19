Knock Knock Children’s Museum celebrates 5th birthday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Knock Knock Children’s Museum is turning 5 years old!

The museum is inviting you to celebrate on Sunday, Aug. 21 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Prepare to sing happy birthday at noon!

Tickets to attend cost $5 for members and $15 for non-members.

The museum says your ticket includes:

Access to all 18 Learning Zones

Sweet treats from local vendors (lemonade, snowballs, gelato, ice cream).

Ninja obstacle course outside in their Big Backyard, acrobat performers inside.

Bounce houses – one for little ones and a different one for older children.

Face painting – both self-painting and with a face painting artist

Photo booth to take special “Turning 5″ picture to take home

Chris Leblanc performing LIVE in Knock Knock Square

The World Famous Ziggy and his Pals from the hit show “Ziggy’s Art Adventure” will jam on stage and pose for pictures.

Other special activities throughout the museum

Pre-registration is required and there is limited stroller parking, according to organizers.

For more information, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.