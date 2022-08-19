Knock Knock Children’s Museum celebrates 5th birthday
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Knock Knock Children’s Museum is turning 5 years old!
The museum is inviting you to celebrate on Sunday, Aug. 21 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Prepare to sing happy birthday at noon!
Tickets to attend cost $5 for members and $15 for non-members.
CLICK HERE TO RSVP.
The museum says your ticket includes:
- Access to all 18 Learning Zones
- Sweet treats from local vendors (lemonade, snowballs, gelato, ice cream).
- Ninja obstacle course outside in their Big Backyard, acrobat performers inside.
- Bounce houses – one for little ones and a different one for older children.
- Face painting – both self-painting and with a face painting artist
- Photo booth to take special “Turning 5″ picture to take home
- Chris Leblanc performing LIVE in Knock Knock Square
- The World Famous Ziggy and his Pals from the hit show “Ziggy’s Art Adventure” will jam on stage and pose for pictures.
- Other special activities throughout the museum
Pre-registration is required and there is limited stroller parking, according to organizers.
CLICK HERE TO RSVP.
For more information, click here.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.