Knock Knock Children’s Museum celebrates 5th birthday

Knock Knock Children's Museum is turning 5 years old!
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Knock Knock Children’s Museum is turning 5 years old!

The museum is inviting you to celebrate on Sunday, Aug. 21 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Prepare to sing happy birthday at noon!

Tickets to attend cost $5 for members and $15 for non-members.

CLICK HERE TO RSVP.

The museum says your ticket includes:

  • Access to all 18 Learning Zones
  • Sweet treats from local vendors (lemonade, snowballs, gelato, ice cream).
  • Ninja obstacle course outside in their Big Backyard, acrobat performers inside.
  • Bounce houses – one for little ones and a different one for older children.
  • Face painting – both self-painting and with a face painting artist
  • Photo booth to take special “Turning 5″ picture to take home
  • Chris Leblanc performing LIVE in Knock Knock Square
  • The World Famous Ziggy and his Pals from the hit show “Ziggy’s Art Adventure” will jam on stage and pose for pictures.
  • Other special activities throughout the museum

Pre-registration is required and there is limited stroller parking, according to organizers.

For more information, click here.

