THE INVESTIGATORS: DCFS supervisor resigns, worker suspended following botched handling of child’s overdose death

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS﻿) have released the initial findings of the internal investigation into the agency’s handling of a case that resulted in the death of two-year-old Mitchell Robinson, III.

The toddler died on June 26, 2022 after a third overdose, allegedly at the hands of his own mother, Whitney Ard. The mother remains jailed after the toddler died from a fentanyl overdose.

A supervisor who was responsible for overseeing the cases has resigned after the agency launched an investigation into the handling of the case. The worker who was assigned to the case has been suspended while DCFS continues its internal investigation.

As DCFS works to identify failures that allowed a 2-year-old to die from a third overdose, technology is a problem that cannot be fixed so easily.

In its findings, DCFS Secretary Marketa Walters admits staff did not follow up aggressively enough with Ard. She released the following statement.

“As I review the facts, it’s apparent our staff did talk to the mother. Although no one was there when we went to the house, our staff did reach the mother by phone. She knew we were concerned. She expected us to return to the house, yet she did not do what was necessary to ensure the safety of her child. We failed to get back to the house in time. I deeply regret not doing so,” said Walters.

As a result of the child’s death, the Secretary says they have changed policy to make all cases involving children and drugs will be assigned the highest priority response level.

“However, all cases where there is concern regarding a child’s consumption or ingestion of a controlled dangerous substance will automatically be assigned a P1 priority (24-hour response). In addition, we took immediate steps to shore up our staff, with a special focus on the Baton Rouge region. We work constantly to improve our approaches for keeping children safe and improving children’s well-being,” Walters said.

The agency also detailed their handling of the case based on what they can release by law. That is outlined below.

Information concerning Mitchell was first reported to DCFS on April 12, 2022 from a hospital staff member. Mitchell presented to the hospital as unresponsive, Narcan was administered due to concern about substance exposure, but drug testing did not reveal any presence of substances in his system. DCFS did not initiate an investigation based on the information provided.

DCFS received another report concerning Mitchell on June 4, 2022, from a hospital staff member. Mitchell was brought to the hospital unresponsive. Narcan was administered and he was responsive to this medication. Drug tests did not indicate the presence of substances in his system. Hospital staff shared the physician’s concern that Mitchell was exposed to a substance that standard drug testing would not detect, but also indicated the possibility of neurological issues. DCFS assigned this report for investigation. Attempts were made to visit the family, but these were unsuccessful.

On June 17, 2022, a hospital physician contacted the child abuse hotline to share additional information regarding Mitchell. She informed the hotline that additional testing was ordered on June 4th to determine substance exposure. These results were received on June 16, 2022 and were positive for Fentanyl exposure. The physician informed DCFS that an individual would not medically respond to Narcan unless exposed to an Opioid. Although there was suspicion of Mitchell having seizures, this was ruled out. The physician further reported concern due to learning of the parent’s involvement in a major drug bust that occurred in May. This information was provided to the responsible DCFS staff handling the open investigation. The worker was on sick leave from June 21-27, 2022.

Upon learning of Mitchell’s death, DCFS Administrators initiated an immediate internal investigation. The assigned Supervisor was removed from having supervisory responsibilities pending further investigation. During the course of the investigation, the Supervisor resigned. The assigned worker is suspended pending further investigation. All cases assigned to the involved worker and supervisor were reviewed to determine immediate safety needs. A social worker in the state office with a Master’s degree assumed supervisory responsibility for staff previously reporting to the assigned supervisor. DCFS is actively planning and implementing both short-term and long-term strategies to improve safety planning and service delivery both within the Baton Rouge area and statewide. Internal investigations and planning efforts highlight the need for strengthened collaboration with Law Enforcement, Medical providers and other community stakeholders.

In a media release Friday, August 19, 2022, agency said they will take the following steps to improve their response to cases in the future.

Increasing staffing to provide additional workforce capacity and oversight of current decision making through temporary reassignments; emergency contracts

Solidifying procedures/protocols with key system partners , including law enforcement, district attorney, CASA, medical providers, and Children’s Advocacy Center.

Strengthening community based response to high risk children and families

The agency’s top official, Marketa Garner Walters, confirmed Wednesday, August 3, DCFS was under the microscope of the Office of Inspector General. At the time, she also said DCFS leaders were already making adjustments, including policy changes and so-called personnel actions, as backlash mounted. One of those adjustments includes the priority in which DCFS workers respond to cases where a child under the age of three may have been exposed to drugs. DCFS spokeswoman Catherine Heitman released the following statement detailing that policy change.

“All cases of abuse/neglect involving a child age 3 and under made by a medical provider to DCFS Centralized Intake (1-855-4LA-KIDS ( 1-855-452-5437 ) will be accepted for investigation. The priority response will be set in accordance with the danger posed to the child. However, all cases where there is concern regarding a child’s consumption or ingestion of a controlled dangerous substance will automatically be assigned a P1 priority (24 hour response).”

The 9News Investigators learned in early August that the incident was neither the child’s first time being exposed to drugs, nor the mother’s first run-in with the law for drug possession.

Robinson was treated in April and June after arriving at a hospital showing signs of exposure to drugs and had only been revived when given Narcan, arrest documents state. Narcan is commonly used as a treatment for patients suffering from opioid overdoses.

Sources close to the case told WAFB that a doctor who treated Mitchell reported both incidents to DCFS, but investigators wouldn’t move forward with the case without blood work confirming drug exposure. Days later that doctor called DCFS again with blood work showing fentanyl was in Mitchell’s system, sources said. Whether DCFS launched an investigation upon receiving that report remains unclear. However, in just a matter of days, Mitchell’s life ended.

Officials with DCFS have gone before lawmakers at the capitol regarding their handling of this case and at least one lawmaker has called on the head of the agency to resign.

