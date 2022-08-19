‘Hung Jury’ declared in case of man accused in deadly shooting outside Erwinville bar

WEST BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The trial of a man in West Baton Rouge Parish in connection with a deadly shooting outside a bar ended in a “hung jury” on Thursday, Aug. 18.

After deliberating most of the day, jurors could not unanimously agree on a verdict in the second-degree murder trial of Ronald Campbell, who stood accused of killing Trey Allen, 21, of Livonia, during a fight outside a bar in Erwinville last year.

Investigators said Allen was shot and killed in the parking lot of Raxx Bar and Grill in Erwinville on Saturday, Sept. 18.

Officials added Allen was trying to stop the fight when he was shot.

As a result of the deadly shooting, the West Baton Rouge Parish Council appointed a hearing officer, who decided to revoke the liquor license of Raxx Bar and Grill.

The case is expected to be brought before another jury.

