Gas leak under control after closing parts of Nicholson Dr. & River Rd., according to SGFD

A gas leak has closed a portion of Nicholson Drive, according to the St. George Fire Department.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. George Fire Department said a gas lead that closed two roadways in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Aug. 18, is now under control.

According to SGFD, Nicholson Drive was closed between University Club and Gardere Lane. Firefighters said part of River Road was shut down as well.

Officials reported all roadways were reopened by 8:45 p.m.

