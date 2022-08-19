Gas leak under control after closing parts of Nicholson Dr. & River Rd., according to SGFD

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. George Fire Department said a gas lead that closed two roadways in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Aug. 18, is now under control.

According to SGFD, Nicholson Drive was closed between University Club and Gardere Lane. Firefighters said part of River Road was shut down as well.

Officials reported all roadways were reopened by 8:45 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.