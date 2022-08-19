Facebook
Coming Up on 9News at 6: Aug. 18, 2022

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Here’s what the team is working on for 9News at 6 on Friday, Aug. 18, 2022:

DCFS Secretary Marketa Walters will answer tough questions about the botched handling of the overdose death of 2-year-old Mitchell Robinson. Scottie Hunter investigates.

Erin Williams has always been into flying and his love of aviation is landing him in the history books. Williams is the first African-American to become a pilot with Louisiana State Police. Deon Guillory followed him around for part of the day. CLICK HERE for more.

Rain chances remain high over the next few days. The weekend won’t be a washout but you should definitely keep the rain gear handy. Also, the team is watching the tropics but an area with a good chance of becoming a tropical depression is not expected to head our way. Jay Grymes will have your full weather forecast.

Click here to report a typo.

