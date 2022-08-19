Facebook
ASSESS THE NEED: 22nd Annual school supply drive for students in Livingston Parish

Assess the Need is collecting school supplies and monetary donations to help Livingston Parish families in need.
Assess the Need is collecting school supplies and monetary donations to help Livingston Parish families in need.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - Schools in Livingston Parish need your help collecting donations and school supplies for the new school year.

In its 22nd year, the Assess the Need campaign will provide school supplies for students in Livingston Parish for the 2022-2023 school year. Officials estimate that 3,000 students are starting this school year without supplies.

“It’s important that our students begin the school year with the supplies they need to do their work,” Livingston Parish Assessor Jeff Taylor said. “Our campaign’s goal is to make sure every child is equipped to learn, and hopefully through this effort, let them know that their parish community believes in them and cares about their future. It’s why we do this year after year.”

Donations can be dropped off outside local grocers from 8:30 a.m. to 4:20 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, and Sunday, Aug. 21. Locations include Carter’s Supermarket in Albany, Springfield, Livingston, Walker, Hatchell Lane in Denham Springs, and Vincent Road in Denham Springs; Oak Point Fresh Market in Watson; and Village Market in Port Vincent.

Donated school supplies and monetary contributions can also be dropped off at the Livingston Parish Assessor’s Office Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 pm. Donations are tax-deductible.

Check or money orders can be mailed to: ASSESS the NEED, P. O. Box 1802, Denham Springs, LA 70727-1802. Donate online through the below Venmo QR code.

Link to VENMO by using the camera on your cell phone or mobile device. Focus the lens on the camera to the preferred QR code at bottom.
Link to VENMO by using the camera on your cell phone or mobile device. Focus the lens on the camera to the preferred QR code at bottom.(WAFB)

The school supply drive is sponsored by Livingston Parish Assessor’s Office.

Livingston Parish School Superintendent Joe Murphy said Taylor and ASSESS THE NEED volunteers work annually with school officials to make sure supplies provided are beneficial to students’ classroom experience.

Earbuds, calculators, and STEM learning accessories are among recent additions to some supply lists, according to the superintendent.

“The ASSESS THE NEED program is a much-needed resource for many families who struggle to afford these necessary supplies. We are very fortunate to have a program that committed to addressing this need and a generous community that supports this effort,” Murphy said.

WAFB-TV is one of several sponsors of this year’s ASSESS THE NEED campaign.

