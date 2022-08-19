Army vet becomes first African-American State Police pilot

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Erin Williams has always been into flying and his love of aviation is landing him in the history books.

Williams is the first African-American to become a pilot with Louisiana State Police.

“I always wanted to fly. So, I kinda did it in the latter part of my life. I got my first lesson in 1990,” said Williams.

He’s been a state trooper for nearly 18 years. Now he’s joining an elite group of only eight pilots statewide. In his new position, he will help patrol the state from the skies instead of the roads.

LSP pilots are also called on to assist in searches for prison escapees and possible missing persons cases.

Williams hopes to inspire the pilots of tomorrow. He hosted a STEM summer camp in Hammond for five years.

As his career takes him to new heights, Williams hopes others will land on a career in aviation.

“You can go places and that’s one of the things I try to instill in the youth. Hey, you can do it. There’s nothing, not too many things you can’t do if you put your mind on it,” said Williams.

