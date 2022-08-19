2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: West Feliciana Saints

ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The final stop for Sportsline Summer Camp took the crew to St. Francisville for a visit with the West Feliciana Saints.

There was a big crowd there on Thursday, Aug. 18, for the team’s scrimmage against the Episcopal Knights.

Linebacker turned running back Elstron Longs looked pretty electric in his debut rushing the football. He had at least two long runs against the Knights.

Meanwhile, Joel Rogers returns for his second season starting at quarterback for the Saints.

He was seen hanging in the pocket and firing a bullet across the middle to junior wide receiver Kamron Whittaker, who sprinted away from the defense for a long touchdown.

Rogers is eager and excited to lead the team.

