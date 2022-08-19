Facebook
2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: East Feliciana Tigers

East Feliciana Tigers
East Feliciana Tigers(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JACKSON, La. (WAFB) - It’s been more than a decade since Clinton and Jackson consolidated to form East Feliciana High School, which is the next stop for Sportsline Summer Camp.

The team with Southern’s colors and LSU’s nickname is heading into 2022 with lots of optimism.

The Class 2A Tigers took on the big boys in 7-on-7 drills at Zachary High this summer. East Feliciana went up against the Class 5A champion Broncos, the Class 3A state champs just one year removed in Madison Prep, plus a couple of Class 5A squads in Woodlawn and Scotlandville.

Darrius Matthews has all of his receivers and senior quarterback Mills Dawson, who transferred in from just down the street at Silliman last year, back in the fold.

The list of receivers is long. It includes Stanley Gilmore, Takari White, Mike Hodges, and Quinnbraylen Dunn.

There is even a 6-foot-7 tight end who just started playing football last year.

