Wet weather pattern makes a comeback

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a string of mainly dry weather days, rain has made its return. Showers and t-storms will become more widespread this afternoon and evening.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, August 18 (WAFB)

One or two storms could be strong and/or heavy. A Slight Risk (2 out of 4) for flash flooding has been issued for a large portion of the local area this afternoon and evening. A Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather has been issued for a large portion of the local area this afternoon and evening. Damaging wind is the severe threat, while isolated pockets of nuisance type (roads, ditches, streams, bayous) is the primary flood concern.

Localized pockets of 2-4″ of rain will be possible today.

The weather pattern won’t change much in the coming days. Rain is likely just about every day in our 10-day forecast. Pockets of heavy rain could lead to localized flash flooding of low lying, poorly drained areas each day. That’s because there will be an abundance of tropical moisture overhead. No one particular day will be a total wash out. But if you have outdoor plans you are going to want an indoor “Plan B”. The only silver lining is that we don’t have a single 90° temperature in the extended forecast.

A tropical wave is forecast to move into the extreme SW Gulf of Mexico tomorrow. It has been given a low chance for tropical development. Regardless of development it will bring another large pocket of deep tropical moisture the Western half of the Gulf Coast Region.

