WATCH ON WAFB: Saints at Packers in Preseason Game 2

GREEN BAY (WAFB) - After two practices together, the Saints and Packers will face off in the second preseason game on Friday, Aug. 19, at 7 p.m.

Before that, catch the pregame show starting at 6:30 p.m.

CHANNEL GUIDE:

COX - 7 (SD), 1007 (HD)

AT&T U-Verse - 9 (SD), 1009 (HD)

DIRECTV - 9

DISH - 9

EATEL - 7 (SD), 707 (HD)

OVER THE AIR (Antenna) - 9.1

Your online and streaming options are limited. WAFB doesn’t have permission to show the game on its website, news app, or streaming apps.

CLICK HERE for how you can watch it on other platforms.

