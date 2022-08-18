Facebook
Valuable ring found in Baton Rouge parking lot

(AP Photo - not the actual ring that was found)
(AP Photo - not the actual ring that was found)
By WAFB staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A good Samaritan is trying to find the person who lost a wedding ring at a Baton Rouge shopping center.

The woman found the valuable ring in the parking lot of Towne Center on Corporate Boulevard. That’s the same shopping center where Whole Foods is located.

“I would hope that a good Samaritan would do the same for me or the next needed person should the occasion arise,” said the woman.

She is asking that the person who lost the ring please email her at dvruggiero@msn.com and include a photo of the ring.

